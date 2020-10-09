BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

