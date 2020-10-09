Cabot Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COG. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

COG opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

