CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAI. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a P/E ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 328.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

