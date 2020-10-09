CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives $10.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

