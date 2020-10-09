Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.70 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CXB opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market cap of $597.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.19.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

