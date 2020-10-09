Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. National Securities lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Calyxt stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.29. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 82.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

