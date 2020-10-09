Canaccord Genuity Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cormark lowered Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.87.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$91.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.