Canaccord Genuity Boosts Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$2.50

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LABS. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Medipharm Labs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

LABS stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38. Medipharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.47. The company has a market cap of $130.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Medipharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

