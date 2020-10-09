Canaccord Genuity Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.