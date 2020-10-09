Canaccord Genuity Cuts Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$0.60

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

YGR stock opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.53.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

