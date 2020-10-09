Canaccord Genuity Raises Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$21.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.60.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$16.75 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.12.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.