Canaccord Genuity Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$1.20

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$1.96.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.