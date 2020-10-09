Canaccord Genuity Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.51.

TSE PSK opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

