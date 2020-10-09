Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.11.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$18.27 and a twelve month high of C$59.19.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

