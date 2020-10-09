Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$165.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$101.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$157.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

