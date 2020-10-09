Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CPST opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

