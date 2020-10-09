Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

