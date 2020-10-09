Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

