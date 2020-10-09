Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

