Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.13 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.