Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

