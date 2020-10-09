Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.31.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

