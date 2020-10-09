Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) received a C$23.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.05.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

