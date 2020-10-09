Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 936 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Chevron stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

