Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,451,950. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $373.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

