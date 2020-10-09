Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $146,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

BABA opened at $300.54 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $302.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

