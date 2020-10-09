Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $608,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 260.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

