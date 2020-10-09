Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $68,787.30 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $68,787.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 847,424 shares in the company, valued at $58,175,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $93.49.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.