Chad R. Richison Sells 45,000 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total transaction of $15,053,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad R. Richison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $359.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $361.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

