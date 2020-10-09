Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $261.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

NYSE CRL opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $238.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

