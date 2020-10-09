Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

