Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 440 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

