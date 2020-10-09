Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

