Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

