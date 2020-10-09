Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

ROK opened at $241.12 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

