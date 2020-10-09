Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.