Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 120 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

