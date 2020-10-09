Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,729,000 after acquiring an additional 168,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

