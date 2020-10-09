Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,421,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.20 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

