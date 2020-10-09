Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

