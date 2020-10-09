Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

