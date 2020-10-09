Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

