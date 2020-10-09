Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after acquiring an additional 751,429 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $553.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.67 and a 200-day moving average of $388.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $179.16 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.