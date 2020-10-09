Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

