Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,069.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752.77, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $825.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,016.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

