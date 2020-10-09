Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,748,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $403.67 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

