Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

