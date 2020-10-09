Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

