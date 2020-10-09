Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

