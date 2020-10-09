Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

